Professional Designs Group

Posted 3:16 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, June 25, 2019

Residential & Commercial Development

Whether you are building new construction or remodeling, residential or commercial, we will work with you to develop and design a space that will inspire you. Design custom homes, commercial space build out, renovations and more.

Land Development

Master Planning, zoning research and permitting. Developing residential communities and commercial projects.

Construction Building

Professional Design Group takes the hassle out of the construction process. Let us take care of compiling and submitting permit applications to local, state and federal agencies. Any zoning issues or code research.

What We Do
  • Commercial projects / interior build-outs.
  • Compile and Submit Permit Applications to Local, State, and Federal Agencies
  • Create Blueprints Using CAD (Computer Aided Design)
  • Design/ Build Homes
  • Develop Designs, Layouts, and Design Calculations
  • Develop Project Scope and Timeline
  • Ensure Job Sites Meet Legal Guidelines, and Health and Safety Requirements
  • Experience with Civil 3D
  • Experience with Reinforced Concrete and Steel Design
  • Experience with On-Site Construction Observation and Management

Visit Professional Designs Group in person, online at www.professionaldesignsgroup.com or give them a call at 504-613-0636

400 Magazine St, Ste 150, New Orleans, LA  70130

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.