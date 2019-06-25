Residential & Commercial Development
Whether you are building new construction or remodeling, residential or commercial, we will work with you to develop and design a space that will inspire you. Design custom homes, commercial space build out, renovations and more.
Land Development
Master Planning, zoning research and permitting. Developing residential communities and commercial projects.
Professional Design Group takes the hassle out of the construction process. Let us take care of compiling and submitting permit applications to local, state and federal agencies. Any zoning issues or code research.
- Commercial projects / interior build-outs.
- Compile and Submit Permit Applications to Local, State, and Federal Agencies
- Create Blueprints Using CAD (Computer Aided Design)
- Design/ Build Homes
- Develop Designs, Layouts, and Design Calculations
- Develop Project Scope and Timeline
- Ensure Job Sites Meet Legal Guidelines, and Health and Safety Requirements
- Experience with Civil 3D
- Experience with Reinforced Concrete and Steel Design
- Experience with On-Site Construction Observation and Management
Visit Professional Designs Group in person, online at www.professionaldesignsgroup.com or give them a call at 504-613-0636
400 Magazine St, Ste 150, New Orleans, LA 70130