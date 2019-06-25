Funeral home offers therapy dog at services

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, OK (KJRH) — A funeral home is offering a therapy dog at funeral services.

Dealing with death can be sad and scary, but a seven-month-old Goldendoodle is learning exactly what to do to ease the fear and grief.

“Goldie” is going through training to be a grief therapy dog. At Schaudt’s Funeral Service and Cremation Care Center, the staff refers to her as their “comfort companion.”

Daniel Schaudt said, “Families can request her to be present at visitations or services just to be there to alleviate anxiety and such during an already stressful time.”

Schaudt’s Funeral Service and Cremation Care Center tells 2 Works for You this is a fairly new concept to the industry and that they are the only business in their field that has a comfort companion on staff.