Another hazy, dusty Wednesday across the area!
Are your allergies feeling it?
Another hazy, dusty day expected Wednesday across Louisiana, Mississippi, and much of the Gulf Coast. If you’re a common allergy sufferer, you may notice increased sneezing. minor headaches, and itchy eyes.
One positive, look for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets again tomorrow!
The dust should start to filter out of the area substantially by late Friday into the weekend as a more moisture-rich air mass moves into the area…which will also mean higher rain chances!