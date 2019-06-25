20th Annual Summer Wine Festival: Diner en Blanc

NEW ORLEANS – At this year’s French-style summer party, guests arrived dressed in their best white linen attire, a nod to the popular Parisian Dîner en Blanc event, that takes place each summer in the French capital.

The French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast celebrated white wines from France, at the 2019 Summer Wine Festival: Dîner en Blanc.

The event was on Saturday, June 22, at Canal Place in New Orleans.

There was a silent auction and a tombola (parade of prizes.)

New Orleans gypsy jazz band Harmonouche, and master of solo acoustic guitar John Rankin, played live music that brought an old-world ambiance to the event.

This year’s celebration showcased numerous mouthwatering delicacies including white wines from Fleur de LA, Dorignacs, Southern Eagle and Republic Beverages. Also, French and American bites from Café Degas, Café NOMA, 1718 Hyatt, Breads on Oak, Degas House, Maurice French Pastries, Yvonnes, Coppervine, Creole Queen Steamboat, St. James Cheese Company, La Louisiane, Santa Fe, Two Amigos, and St. Anne Wine Bar.