Wolf Pack Name Jeremy Kennedy Head Baseball Coach

NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola University New Orleans Athletic Department announced the hiring of Jeremy Kennedy as the new head coach of the baseball program on Monday.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Kennedy and his family to the Wolf Pack,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Brett Simpson. “He is one of the most decorated young coaches in college baseball with his teams competing at the highest level of the NAIA. During the interview process, it was quite evident that he had a proven track record of academic and competitive success with his programs. He has a passion for player development both on and off the field that will allow our student athletes to grow as baseball players and men.”

The five-time conference coach of the year selection will become the ninth head coach in program history, and bring an extensive amount of experience to New Orleans. Prior to one year with Bethany College where he led the Swedes to a 10-game improvement compared to the season before, Kennedy spent three years at Keiser University in Florida. In 2017, he guided the Seahawks baseball team to their first-ever NAIA World Series appearance and set the program record with 43 wins. He helped lead Keiser to 40-win seasons in each of his three years and was named the conference’s coach of the year twice while claiming three conference championships, two in the regular season in 2015 and 2017, and one in the tournament in 2016. He coached five student-athletes who went on to sign professional baseball contracts, and guided three student-athletes to NAIA All-American honors.

“I could not be more excited to join the Loyola family,” said Kennedy. “I am so thankful for Brett Simpson and this amazing opportunity for my family and I. I believe in his vision for the entire athletic department and will work diligently to make sure the baseball program aligns with that mission.”

Kennedy previously spent time working with Northwood University in Texas, before the campus was sold to Keiser University after the 2014 season. During his seven years at Northwood, he led his program to three conference titles, earning coach of the year honors in each of those seasons. Eight of his student-athletes were named NAIA All-Americans during his time with the Knights, and 16 signed contracts to play professionally.

“I’m looking forward to being able to offer an exceptional education to recruits, along with a baseball program that will pursue excellence every day on the field, in the classroom, and in the community,” said Kennedy. “Our program will be one that develops the whole person while also chasing championships on the field.”

Prior to his first head coaching position with Northwood in 2007 Kennedy spent three years as an assistant at Dallas Baptist, where he helped the program transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and coached 2017 MLB World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. Kennedy played his college baseball at Barton County Community College and Dallas Baptist, and graduated in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

He will move to New Orleans with his wife Heather and two daughters, Emersyn and Maklayne.

Article courtesy of Loyola Sports Information Department.