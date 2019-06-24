Watch thief wearing ‘Jason’ mask, scrubs, bed sheet steal statue from Uptown porch

Posted 3:27 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, June 24, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a person who was recorded by an Uptown homeowner’s security system stealing a decoration from the home’s porch while wearing a mask and wrapped in a bed sheet.

The unidentified thief can be seen on the bizarre video walking slowly toward the home in the 2500 block of Joseph Street around 4 a.m. on June 10 wearing what the NOPD has described as a “Jason” mask.

The thief also appears to be wearing hospital scrubs beneath the beadsheet.

After looking around the porch for a few moments, the thief bent down, grabbed a rabbit statue, and wandered off with the decoration.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

