Video: Help police catch these air conditioning thieves

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a couple of air conditioning thieves.

On June 17, the reporting person told police that he returned to his residence located in the 6000 block of Marigny Street, and noticed his air conditioning unit was missing.

Surveillance video shows two unknown males arrive at the location in a red two-door Ford pickup truck around 6:22 A.M. on June 16.

The subjects reportedly backed into the driveway, entered into the back yard through the front gate and began to cut away the metal lock cage with a saw.

The subjects then lifted the air conditioning unit off its base and loaded the unit onto the back of the truck, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.