METAIRIE-- A three-year-old girl is dead after an apartment fire in Metairie.

Jefferson Parish officials say the fire happened just before six p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive.

The toddler was trapped on the second floor of the apartment.

Once she was freed, she was rushed to University Medical Center, where she died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation this morning.

30.008895 -90.213224