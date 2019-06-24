× Rock N Roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew dies at 100

NEW ORLEANS – Rock N Roll Hall of Fame musician Dave Bartholomew died in a New Orleans hospital yesterday.

Bartholomew was best known for collaborating on an extraordinary string of hits with Fats Domino between 1949 and 1963, amassing more than 100 entries on the pop and R&B charts during that span of time.

Bartholomew was one of the primary architects of the sound now known as Rock N Roll.

Bartholomew was born on Christmas Eve 1918 in Edgard, in St. John The Baptist Parish.

He was 100 years old.