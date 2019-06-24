NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Getting the regal treatment at Royal Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--The craft beer scene has really been brewing up over the last few years. With that here at WGNO we are offering a cool "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card for you all to try some great craft beers.

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Royal Brewery to see what they're brewing up. The Pumilia family owns Royal Brewery and they make sure you get the royal treatment at their brewery. Its the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience."

If you'd like to buy the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card, click HERE.

For more information about Royal Brewery, click HERE.