New Orleans band remixes Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’, and it’s EPIC

Posted 5:44 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56PM, June 24, 2019

NEW ORLEANS-- The NOLA Cairbbean Festival this weekend had many great bands performing salsa, caribbean, and other types of awesome music.  Although, one tune you wouldn't expect to hear at the festival was a Britney Spears song, right?

Well, the salsa band known as Yocho performed their version of the #1 smash Britney Spears song, "Baby One More Time."   Their version was epic.  Watch clips from their performance in the above video!

For more information about Yocho, click HERE.

For more information about NOLA Caribbean Festival, click HERE.

 

 

 

