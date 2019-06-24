× Lizzo saw Rihanna jamming to her at the BET Awards, too

Game recognizes game.

Lizzo was tearing up the stage Sunday night with her performance of “Truth Hurts” at the BET Awards when another bad… chick gave her some serious love.

The camera panned to superstar Rihanna down in the audience getting her entire life.

Lizzo is the musical artist you need to hear right now

It was impossible not to given Lizzo’s spirited performance, which manged to include both twerking tassels on her booty and an impressive flute interlude.

Did we mention that the voluptuous singer started out performing atop a giant wedding cake, dressed as one of the sexiest brides ever?

Over on Instagram, Lizzo was clearly thrilled by Rihanna’s reaction.

“RIHANNAAAAAAAAAAAAAA,” the caption on a snippet of her performance she shared read.

In case you didn’t know, Lizzo has been shinning all year with a fire album and social media presence that have supporters sharing all types of love for her.

Keep giving it to ’em, Lizzo.