Deputies recover body of missing 14-year-old boater in East Pearl River

SLIDELL – Police in St. Tammany Parish have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing while boating with his family in the East Pearl River yesterday.

The teen’s body was recovered around midnight on June 23, approximately seven hours after he was reported missing.

The teen was boating with family members around 5 p.m. on June 23 when the group tied up their boat near the Interstate 10 bridge to go swimming.

While the rest of the group returned to the boat, the teen never returned, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.