Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA.- Shortly after 3:00 pm on Sunday, State Troopers were called to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 1028(Old River Rd.) south of LA Hwy 64 (Magnolia Beach Rd.) in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Chris Buchholtz of Denham Springs.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Buchholtz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 1028.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right.

Shortly thereafter, the Chevrolet re-entered the northbound lane of travel on LA Hwy 1028 and proceeded to travel off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle then entered a ditch and overturned.

Buchholtz was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he later died.

Impairment is suspected to be factor in this crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Buchholtz and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.