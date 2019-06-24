A short break from the heat Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have remained much cooler through the day Monday thanks to showers and storms that moved through the area during the morning. The leading edge of those storms continues offshore Monday afternoon with some spotty light rain around the rest of the area.

Look for most of this activity to end this afternoon with some clearing late in the day. Temperatures really only warm into the mid and upper 80s though.

After today it is back to the heat with a more isolated chance of storms. There will be some each day just spotty and later in the day. Look for low to mid 90s through the rest of the work week.