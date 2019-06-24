× 1 man, 2 horses killed in crash near Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN, LA – One man is dead and another seriously injured after they were struck by a truck while riding horses in the middle of a highway at night.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on June 22 on LA Hwy 620 in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A Dodge Ram traveling westbound slammed into the riders, who police believe were both impared.

Thirty-three-year-old Temell Dunn and 34-year-old Jonathan Stewart were both seriously injured in the collision.

They were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where Dunn died the next day.

Both horses were killed in the collision.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was given a breath test and showed no sign of impairment, according to the LSP.

He was not injured.