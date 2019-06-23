NEW ORLEANS- Memorial services for New Orleans music legend Dr. John were held on Saturday including a public visitation at the Orpheum Theater downtown. A private memorial was held and then hundreds gathered in the streets outside the theater to participate in a second line to honor Dr. John before he was buried. He died June 6th and was 77 years old.
Second Line honoring Dr. John follows memorial services for music legend
-
Dr. John’s Memorial Services are on Saturday
-
New Orleans musician and icon Dr. John has died
-
Podcast: Remembering Dr. John
-
Farewell, Dr. John
-
Honoring the Life and Music of the Incredible Dr. John
-
-
Jazz Fest mass to honor legends like Fats Domino
-
The very first New Orleans Original Brass Fest kicks off with an epic start
-
VolksFest held in New Orleans this weekend
-
Krewe of Turtles rolls through the French Quarter this weekend
-
Service Members Hold Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
-
-
2019 Summer Wine Festival presented by the French American Chamber of Commerce
-
The teen who sacrificed his life to help stop the Colorado school shooting is honored by hundreds of Jeeps
-
The Krewe of Athena gives away over 200 prom dresses to young ladies this weekend