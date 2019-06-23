Second Line honoring Dr. John follows memorial services for music legend

Posted 2:14 PM, June 23, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS- Memorial services for New Orleans music legend Dr. John were held on Saturday including a public visitation at the Orpheum Theater downtown.  A private memorial was held and then hundreds gathered in the streets outside the theater to participate in a second line to honor Dr. John before he was buried.  He died June 6th and was 77 years old.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.