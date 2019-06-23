Love is in the air! Proposal in the sky on Southwest Airlines!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A New Orleans couple that met on a plane, also got engaged on a plane a few years later!

In October of 2016, Dan Hunoway and Alicia Domangue met on a Southwest Airlines flight while both flying back home to New Orleans. They sat next to each other and chatted the entire flight. When the flight ended, Dan knew in his heart that he wanted to see her again, so they exchanged phone numbers.

Back on land Dan and Alicia started dating. Fast forward to 2019, Dan and Alicia were flying home to New Orleans after a trip in Los Angeles. They are loyal customers to Southwest Airlines, so of course they were on a Southwest flight. Dan had already prearranged with Southwest to have the flight attendants help him with a wedding proposal. The couple had met on a Southwest flight, so Dan knew he had to propose on a Southwest flight.

Dan wrote a special note for the flight attendants to read over the intercom. Originally the flight attendants were going to help with the proposal earlier in the flight, but Alicia was feeling tired and she fell asleep, despite Dan trying to keep her awake with coffee and crossword puzzles. The proposal had to wait till the end of the flight once Alicia woke up. The flight attendant read Dan's heartfelt note over the intercom, and then Dan got down on one knee and proposed to his lovely girlfriend, and Alicia said yes! Southwest even gave the happy couple some champagne to celebrate! Love was definitely in the air!

Southwest Airlines really knows how to put the LUV in love! We're guessing Dan & Alicia will be flying Southwest on their honeymoon!