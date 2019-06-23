Local baker turns herself to a millionaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Starting up a business can be hard, especially in the food industry but a New Orleans native made it happen! She's been serving up delicious cupcakes for over ten years!

Mignon Francois and her family are all smiles everyday! A lot has to do with her business, The Cupcake Collection. These boomin' bakeries weren't easy to start but Mignon knew she had to after her epiphany. "I was tired of being sick and tired. I was listening to a financial guru on the radio and i was hearing people scream 'we're debt free!' and I wanted that."

So the baker-turned business woman, went and got it.

After learning how to bake, she and a dozen family members opened two successful shops-- one in New Orleans and one in Nashville, Tennessee-- making her a self-made millionaire.

This millionaire is as sweet as her cupcakes! She showed WGNO how to properly use icing. Afterwards, Mignon told us what the most poplar cupcake was. "The sweet potato cupcake! If you ever meet another sweet potato cupcake, it wants to be this one."

The sweet potato cupcakes were incredible! But they weren't the only gems-- red velvet, pound cake, and a slew of other flavors were a part of the collection. The baker says, one ingredient separates her treats from the rest.

"We put a lot of love into it. All of our flavors will always speak to the heritage of who we are. This is my love letter to New Orleans."

Mignon told WGNO, She hit her first million dollars in 2011! sweets are sellin' big time!