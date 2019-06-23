History in the Bay held in Bay St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS- This weekend in Bay St. Louis, a PT-305, the only fully restored and operational combat veteran patrol torpedo boat in existence, docked in Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. Hundreds came out to explore the historical boat in the bay with deck tours. This special opportunity brought this piece of living World War 2 history to Mississippi for the very first time.

"Well its part of the common history of the entire area," Henrik Pontoppidan says. "When Higgins went in to production for landing craft in New Orleans in WW2 and then eventually built 200 PT boats, they brought people from all over the country to work but a lot of people from Mississippi came."

All of this was made possible by the National World War 2 museum who brought the boat to Bay St. Louis for the weekend.