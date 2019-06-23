Folks flock to Flamingo-A-Go-Go to help save flamingos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Folks flocked to the hip restaurant and bar, Flamingo-A-Go-Go this weekend to help raise money for flamingo conservation.

Flamingo-A-Go-Go teamed up with the Audubon Zoo to help with flamingo conservation efforts. Proceeds from sales from drinks and food will go to help save the flamingos.

On Friday night, Audubon Zookeepers along with "celebrity bartender" Kenny Lopez helped the staff at Flamingo-A-Go-Go serve their signature "Flocktails" drinks!

