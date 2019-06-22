× Manuel Randazzo, Sr., King of King Cakes, has died

NEW ORLEANS – Manuel Randazzo, Sr., one of the creators of the original Randazzo family king cake recipe, has died.

The Manny Randazzo King Cakes Facebook page released this statement:

“New Orleans mourns the loss of Manuel Randazzo, Sr., the last remaining creator of the original Randazzo family king cake recipe. In death, he is preceded by co-creators of the Randazzo recipe, his brothers, Lawrence and Tony Randazzo, and their father, Sam Randazzo. We, the Randazzo family, Facebook.com/mannyrandazzo, Randazzo’s King Cakes, Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery, and Caywood & Randazzo Bakery, are proud to continue your legacy with every king cake baked and with every experience shared among family and friends.”

