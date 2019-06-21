× ‘Wolf Pack’ found guilty of rape by Spain’s Supreme Court

Five men known as “The Wolf Pack” have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape by Spain’s Supreme Court, after more than a year of heated protests over their original, lighter conviction.

The men were convicted of sexual abuse, the court said, but cleared of gang rape charges in December 2018 for their attack on a teenage girl, which happened at the 2016 running of the bulls in Pamplona.

Prosecutors had called on the Supreme Court to upgrade their conviction, in a case that shocked the nation.

Defendants Jose Angel Prenda Martinez, Angel Boza Florido, Jesus Escudero Dominguez, Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero and Alfonso Jesus Cabezuelo Entrena — known as the Wolf Pack after the name of a WhatsApp group they spoke on — recorded cellphone video of their encounter in July 2016 with the woman, then 18.

Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero received an extra two years, as he was also found guilty of robbery.

The men were originally cleared of rape on the grounds that Spanish law requires evidence of physical violence or intimidation to prove the charge, a stipulation that has since been brought into question.

According to court documents, WhatsApp messages circulated to the group by one of the defendants included “us five are ****ing one girl,” “there is more than what I’m telling you,” “a ****ing amazing trip” and “there is video.”

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets and called for a change in the law over the course of the case.