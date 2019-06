Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -Â It's summer.

At Lakeside Shopping Center, WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says it's the season to celebrate.

It's a celebration because Lakeside is bringing the beach to the mall.

With 17 tons of sand.

Sand sculptor Ted Siebert is there creating an homage to New Orleans in sand.

You've got five days to watch him at work.

And then you've got a day to celebrate.

