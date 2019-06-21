The National WWII Museum’s PT-305 Boat is Visiting Bay St. Louis for the Weekend
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS – For this weekend only, the National World War II Museum‘s PT-305 will be making its way to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The PT-305 is the museum’s fully restored WWII patrol-torpedo boat and guests will be able to tour the deck.
- Saturday, June 22 – Sunday, June 23, 2019
- Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor
- 100 Jody Compretta Drive,
- Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
- Times
- Saturday: 11am – 4pm
- Sunday: 10am – 3pm
- Tickets
- $10 for Military
- $10 for kids (8-17)
- $12 for everyone else
- Tickets are only available on-site.
- ***The PT-305 is not ADA accessible and guests must be 8 years old or older to be admitted.
For more information, please call 504-528-1944 x 402 or email pt305@nationalww2museum.org.
Click here for more information the PT-305’s visit to Bay St. Louis.
If you can’t make it to Mississippi this weekend, don’t worry, you can visit the PT-305 at its regular location off of Lake Pontchartrain during the rest of the year. Click here for more information about those tours.
30.310817 -89.323288