The National WWII Museum’s PT-305 Boat is Visiting Bay St. Louis for the Weekend

Posted 1:56 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, June 21, 2019

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS – For this weekend only, the National World War II Museum‘s PT-305 will be making its way to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.  The PT-305 is the museum’s fully restored WWII patrol-torpedo boat and guests will be able to tour the deck.

  • Saturday, June 22 – Sunday, June 23, 2019
  • Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor
    • 100 Jody Compretta Drive,
    • Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
  • Times
    • Saturday: 11am – 4pm
    • Sunday: 10am – 3pm
  • Tickets
    • $10 for Military
    • $10 for kids (8-17)
    • $12 for everyone else
    • Tickets are only available on-site.
  • ***The PT-305 is not ADA accessible and guests must be 8 years old or older to be admitted.

For more information, please call 504-528-1944 x 402 or email pt305@nationalww2museum.org.

Click here for more information the PT-305’s visit to Bay St. Louis.

If you can’t make it to Mississippi this weekend, don’t worry, you can visit the PT-305 at its regular location off of Lake Pontchartrain during the rest of the year.  Click here for more information about those tours.

 

