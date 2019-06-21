× The National WWII Museum’s PT-305 Boat is Visiting Bay St. Louis for the Weekend

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS – For this weekend only, the National World War II Museum‘s PT-305 will be making its way to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The PT-305 is the museum’s fully restored WWII patrol-torpedo boat and guests will be able to tour the deck.

Saturday, June 22 – Sunday, June 23, 2019

Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor 100 Jody Compretta Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Times Saturday: 11am – 4pm Sunday: 10am – 3pm

Tickets $10 for Military $10 for kids (8-17) $12 for everyone else Tickets are only available on-site.

***The PT-305 is not ADA accessible and guests must be 8 years old or older to be admitted.

For more information, please call 504-528-1944 x 402 or email pt305@nationalww2museum.org.

Click here for more information the PT-305’s visit to Bay St. Louis.

If you can’t make it to Mississippi this weekend, don’t worry, you can visit the PT-305 at its regular location off of Lake Pontchartrain during the rest of the year. Click here for more information about those tours.