St. Bernard officers arrest convicted felon in possession of firearm, heroin, cocaine, Ecstasy and Tramadol

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann announced the arrest of a Violet man on various charges, including possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Around 3:30 P.M. on June 6, agents with the Special Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed and turning without signalling by hand or lamp on East Judge Perez Drive in Violet.

During the traffic stop, agents noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

As agents were questioning the driver, 25-year-old Kordell Moore, he tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Following a search of Moore and his vehicle, agents recovered several clear plastic bags containing a total of more than 22 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy, Tramadol and a digital scale.

A fully-loaded Glock 26 .9mm handgun, which was reported as stolen, also was recovered, according to Sheriff Pohlmann.

A criminal history check was conducted on Moore which revealed he is currently on parole for a 2018 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he was booked on the following charges.