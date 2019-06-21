× Seth Meyers day drinking with Rihanna needs to happen more

Seth Meyers may want to keep his day job.

He played bartender on his show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and let’s just say his drinks looked less than tasty.

Don’t believe us?

Just check out the look on the face of Rihanna who he was day drinking with.

We’ve been saying Rihanna’s name wrong

The cocktails names were parodies of some of her hit songs including “Under my Rum-brella” and “Diamonds in the Rye.”

Rihanna wants to be a mom and promises more music coming

But the best – meaning worst – of the group was “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place” which Meyers made with Veuve Clicquot and a Twinkie.

“You’ve got to be freaking kidding me,” Rihanna said as she looked at the concoction. “You really want me to drink this?! I’m trying to stall so [the Twinkie] can suck up the entire drink and I don’t have to do it.”

There was a drinking game, love and career advice, pickup lines and plenty of tipsy chatter.

Rihanna also gave Meyers a makeover with some of her Fenty beauty products.

Rihanna is named as the world’s wealthiest female musician

“My eye is burning, but this is amazing,” he said as she sought to give him a “summer eye.”

The segment ends with proof that Meyers both can’t hold his liquor and does not know the lyrics to Rihanna’s music.