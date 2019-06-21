Podcast: Remembering Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS – From his instantly recognizable voice to his virtuosic musical ability, Dr. John was one of the best musicians to ever come out of New Orleans.

When Malcolm John Rebennack passed away at the age of 77 on June 6, 2019, fans of New Orleans music mourned the loss of a true original.

His unique talent propelled Dr. John to the heights of the music industry, into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and helped him land six Grammy awards during his six decade career.

But, to many people back home in New Orleans, he was simply Mac.

Our very own LBJ was lucky enough to develop a friendship with Mac, who he interviewed over the course of more than 20 years.

At one point, LBJ even dined on a meal of raccoon with Mac.

Listen to LBJ recount that and many other stories, and hear from the legendary Dr. John himself in this special podcast.

As Dr. John would say, “Yeah you right.”

