Pelicans welcome Zion to New Orleans

Metairie, La. -- Less than 24 hours after he was selected as the overall number one pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson was wheels-down in New Orleans to be introduced as the newest member of the Pelicans.

The city has already embraced the superstar, as evident in the huge crowd at the Pelicans Draft Fest party on Fulton Street Thursday night. One thing that's already caught-on with him is his "let's dance" comment. Right after he was drafted, Williamson was asked if he had a message for his new team and the city of New Orleans. His response was, "let's dance." At his introductory press conference Friday afternoon, he explained where that came from.

"I have funny story about that," Williamson said. "Me and a group of friends went to see 'Avengers: Endgame' and if you know me, you know Thanos is my favorite character. So you know, Captain America, his shield's broken and I'm like 'We're about to win. For once the movie's going to be realistic and the bad guy wins sometimes because he's the strongest.' My friend Axel, he's like, 'Hold on. Hold on.' All of sudden all these superheroes who disappeared 5 years ago just started appearing and I'm like, 'Oh, we might lose.' He looks at me and he goes, 'Let's dance.'"

Williamson is certainly ready to do that with the Pelicans franchise, and seems eager to get to work with his new teammates. When asked about his role on the team and what Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said about not having to "be the savior of the Pelicans franchise," this is what he had to say:

"I look at things from a realistic point of view," Williamson said. "I think people are doing a bit much. I am 18. I haven't even played one game yet. So I look at it just like that. I'm just trying to contribute to the team. Whatever the vets need me to do, I'm ready to do it."