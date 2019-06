× Larger wave of Saharan Dust arrives by Sunday-Tuesday

Heads up! A thicker, more dense round of Saharan Dust looks to arrive Sunday-Tuesday across the area. Overall, only minimal impacts expected. You’ll likely notice a slight uptick in allergies, a haze in the sky, and more vibrant sunrises/sunsets!

There is the potential for an Air Quality Alert for sensitive groups(elderly, young children, and those with respiratory problems). Stay tuned!