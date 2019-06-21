× Green Waters: LSU’s Tremont Waters picked #51 overall by Boston

The leader of LSU’s Southeastern Conference basketball champions is headed back to the northeast.

Guard Tremont Waters, who declared for the NBA draft after two seasons with the Tigers, was selected in the second round by the Boston Celtics, pick #51 overall.

Waters waited patiently at the NBA draft at the Barclays center to hear his name called. He said he will once again prove doubters wrong.

WGNO Sports spoke with Waters in Brooklyn after he was selected.

Waters said he grew up a Celtics fan. He hails from New Haven, Connecticut.

He thanked the people of Louisiana for their support. And, he thanked teammate Skylar Mays for introducing him to "fried alligator."

Waters averaged 15.3 points, and 5.8 assists last season as the Tigers reached the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

In measurements issued by the NBA, Waters was 5-10 and three quarters with shoes on, and 5-9 and a half without.