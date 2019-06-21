Female sailing group empowers women to navigate the waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's nothing quite like looking over the waters of Lake Pontchartrain, especially during sunset.

Some even argue that the best views can be seen while floating across the waters.

Just ask the Lake Pontchartrain Women's Sailing Association.

They are active members of the sailing community, and enrich other females with knowledge and education on navigating the waters.

"There's a lot of strategy that goes into every race," explains one teen-aged sailor, Sarah Bancroft.

"You have to pull in this really heavy sail against the wind, and it's a lot more physical strength than you realize," says her sister, Rachel Bancroft.

The women all agree that this is one of their favorite hobbies and sports.

One of the ladies leading the charge of this special group is Ella McCulloch, who happens to be the skipper of her boat.

"You hope you can attract other people who will sail with you, because sailing is a very social thing and it takes more than one person to sail a boat usually. There's a whole language of sailing that you have to learn to talk to other sailors," says Ella.

The ladies love to cruise into the lake every Wednesday night for the twilight racing series.

"It's what I live for, probably. It's the one thing I look forward to. I clear my schedule so I have nothing else on Wednesday nights. You usually have less yelling and fussing on a lady boat than on a guy boat," laughs Ella.

With gorgeous views, and other women she can depend on, Ella says the experience of sailing is unlike anything else.

"It's a feeling you get when everything is tuned right, and the boat is balanced and everyone is sitting in the right place and then you're there," says Ella.

The Lake Pontchartrain Women's Sailing Association also plays a part in local charities and events.

Each year they host a pink ribbon regatta in October for breast and cervical cancer, and they host an "Adventure Sail" for younger girls who want to learn the ropes.

For more information on this group, click here.