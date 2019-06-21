Farewell Dr. John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--This week we get a chance to say goodbye to Dr. John, a real New Orleans cat who knew full well that he stood on the shoulders of great musicians from our city and didn't take lightly the chance to play with the greats.

Dr. John said, "I feel like their spirit was my spirit, and I feel like I produces dome of Sugarboy's records and I had a good feeling about them."

The good doctor also remembers that before the worldwide fame, playing at our iconic nightspots meant a lot to up and coming musicians, and also offered a chance to share the stage with the biggest names in town.

"I'll never forget that when Tips gave me a gig, I thought I was sitting at the top of the world. Back in the game, I was playing with Professor Longhair, I was playing with on and on," said Dr. John.

As the years went on, Dr. John's star rose and others took delight in sharing the stage with hi. Bassist Roland Guerin was was Dr. John's last bandleader and he told us what it was like to play with him.

Guerin said, "Man, it was a joy. That's the first thing that comes to mind be cause he shared. He shared stories and he shared himself."

I had the honor of sharing many moments with Dr. John, and always found him to be the most generous and kind man. He also was a true New Orleans original!

The public visitation for Dr. John is tomorrow morning from 7:00am-10:30am at the Orpheum Theater. WWOZ-FM will then broadcast a private service, scheduled from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm followed by a second line.