Family of accused murderer in Jefferson Parish releases statement

METAIRIE, LA — The family of accused murderer Sean Barrette is reaching out to the friends family members of the people who Barrette allegedly killed. In a statement emailed to WGNO from a law firm, the Barrette family made the following statement:

“To the families and friends who have been devastated by this senseless tragedy, we are so deeply sorry for your loss. We mourn for you and the beautiful lives taken. We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain. We only hope you can one day find peace. We ask everyone to keep all the families who have been devastated in your prayers.”

Barrette is accused of shooting and killing three people in less than a 24-hour period. The first shooting happened on June 17 at about 11:15 at night near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues. Jefferson Parish deputies found 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The second attack happened the following afternoon, June 18, at about 4:20. JPSO deputies say two people were found shot to death inside of a car. The victims are identified as 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Robeau.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says Barrette randomly chose his victims. They say that a cell phone that was recovered at the first scene helped lead them to Barrette as a suspect. They also say that ballistic evidence connected the two attacks.

Deputies began watching Barrette’s home. Upon his return, the JPSO SWAT team arrested him without incident.

Barrette faces three counts of murder in Jefferson Parish, but he may also face charges in Orleans Parish. The NOPD confirms that Barrette is a person of interest in a homicide that happened on June 6 near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard.