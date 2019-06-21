NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 26: Singer-songwriter Dr. John performs during day two of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course April 26, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Dr. John’s Memorial Services are on Saturday
NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Singer-songwriter Dr. John performs on stage for Skyville Live on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images for Skyville)
Memorial services for New Orleans music legend Dr. John are set for Saturday, June 22. Public visitation runs from 7:00am – 10:30am at the Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way).
A private memorial will follow which will be broadcasted live on WWOZ Radio from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.
Then a second line begins at 3:00pm at the Orpheum. It is open to the public.
Dr. John died on June 6, 2019. He was 77 years old.