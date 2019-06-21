× Dr. John’s Memorial Services are on Saturday

Memorial services for New Orleans music legend Dr. John are set for Saturday, June 22. Public visitation runs from 7:00am – 10:30am at the Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way).

A private memorial will follow which will be broadcasted live on WWOZ Radio from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Then a second line begins at 3:00pm at the Orpheum. It is open to the public.

Dr. John died on June 6, 2019. He was 77 years old.