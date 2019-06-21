Dr. John’s Memorial Services are on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 26: Singer-songwriter Dr. John performs during day two of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course April 26, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Singer-songwriter Dr. John performs on stage for Skyville Live on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images for Skyville)

Memorial services for New Orleans music legend Dr. John are set for Saturday, June 22.  Public visitation runs from 7:00am – 10:30am at the Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way).

A private memorial will follow which will be broadcasted live on WWOZ Radio from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Then a second line begins at 3:00pm at the Orpheum.  It is open to the public.

Dr. John died on June 6, 2019.  He was 77 years old.

 

