Extreme heat and no air conditioning causes five workers to pass out at SWBNO HQ

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO is on the scene at the SWBNO where several employees have passed out due to the extreme heat.

The A/C is not operating at the Saint Joseph Street location… and New Orleans is currently under a heat advisory.

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Fourcade with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, five employees suffered heat exhaustion.

All five employees were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

SWBNO Communication Director Rich Rainey told WGNO that they have been having “A/C issues for a couple of weeks.” But today, the A/C went out entirely.

And although fans and a back up A/C were brought in, it was just too hot for some of the employees.

There were customers still inside the lobby, doing business as usual, all while the five employees were being taken away in ambulances.

When asked why they didn’t close, and send the rest of the employees home, Rainey replied, “We wanted to keep serving out customers.”

We spoke to one customer, who said “it was pretty hot in there,” and that he witnessed one employee get taken away in an ambulance.

NOPD officers are now turning other customers away, and anyone needing SWBNO assistance should go to the Westbank location, at 4021 Behrman Place.

