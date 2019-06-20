× Tip off: Pelicans will take Zion first, but what will they do with pick #4

The New Orleans Pelicans will select Duke’s Zion WIlliamson with the first pick in the NBA draft.

And, thanks to the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers, New Orleans also has the fourth selection.

Will the Pelicans keep that pick, trade down, or trade for a veteran player and/or picks?

It is the question at the Barclays center in Brooklyn tonight.

Here’s a look at the inside of the Barclays center, hours before the draft commences Thursday night.

Updates all draft night, on twitter from Robert O'Shields @BobbyO504, and Ed Daniels @wgnosports.