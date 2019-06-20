× Southeastern Places 117 on Southland Commissioner’s Spring 2019 Honor Roll

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana placed 117 student-athletes on the Spring 2019 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which was released by the league office on Thursday. The 117 honor roll selections represented the highest single-semester total in school history. Southeastern has placed 100 or more student-athletes on the spring honor roll for each of the last four years.

The conference’s 13 institutions totaled 1,414 honor roll members. To be eligible for the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Spring Honor Roll, student-athletes from the sports of baseball, basketball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field have to carry a 3.0 grade point average or higher in the spring 2019 semester. UIW led the way with 147 selections. Abilene Christian (134), McNeese (133), Central Arkansas (126) and SLU round out the league’s top five.

Every Southeastern spring sports’ honor roll total was in the top half for their respective sport when compared to the other institutions’ programs. Leading the way was the Southeastern baseball team, which had 25 representatives on the honor roll – the most among the 13 Southland baseball programs.

Coach Matt Riser’s squad’s contingent was highlighted by Academic All-American and Southland Student-Athlete of the Year Corey Gaconi. The league’s Pitcher of the Year was joined by fellow Southland All-Academic selections Jared Biddy, Mason Knopp, Kyle Schimpf and Bryce Tassin. Gaconi and Schimpf were among five Lions who posted a 4.0 GPA this spring.

The women’s track and field program tied for department-high honors with 25 selections. Sixth among Southland women’s track programs, SLU was led by Southland All-Academic performers Ashley Davis and Grace Walford. Walford was one of four Lady Lions with a 4.0 spring semester GPA. Walford and company’s male counterparts added 20 representatives to the honor roll, good for fifth among Southland men’s track and field programs. Southland All-Academic selection Gerald Coleman is among the Lions’ contingent, which also includes six 4.0 students this spring.

Southland All-Academic members Rebecca Skains and Madisen Blackford highlighted a 15-member contingent from the SLU softball program. Tanner Wright carried a 4.0 semester GPA for the Lady Lions, who had the fifth-highest honor roll tally among league softball programs.

The women’s basketball team was also fifth among league women’s basketball programs with nine honorees. Ashailee Brailey had the team’s lone 4.0 GPA, while All-Southland and All-Louisiana performer Celica Sterling was also among the Lady Lion representatives.

The men’s golf and women’s tennis programs each had eight honorees, ranking second and third, respectively, in the Southland among their respective sports. Head coach Jake Narro’s golf team had 100 percent representation on the honor roll, as all eight Lion golfers posted a 3.0 GPA or higher this semester, led by Southland All-Academic performer Joris Etlin.

The SLU tennis team maintained its top team GPA in Southeastern Athletics. Of its honor roll contingent, five had a 4.0 GPA this spring, including Southland All-Academic honoree Katya Cornejo.

Among Southland men’s basketball programs, SLU was fifth with seven honorees. Key contributors Kajon Brown and Pape Diop were among the Lion contingent.

Spring 2019 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Southeastern student-athletes only

Name – Cl. – Sport – GPA – Major – Hometown

De’Kayta Alex – Sr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.23 – Exercise Science – Natchitoches, La.

Amberlyn Alfano – Fr. – Softball – 3.40 – Communication – Covington, La.

Hunter Arnold – Fr. – Baseball – 3.20 – Business Administration – Central, La.

Raven Barze – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.29 – Nursing – Walker, La.

Cameron Beal – So. – Softball – 3.38 – Exercise Science – Houma, La.

Cole Belkwell – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.56 – Physics – Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Breanna Bernard – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Chemistry – Donaldsonville, La.

Jonte’ Bernard – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.07 – Athletic Training – New Orleans, La.

Alex Bertrand – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.00 – General Studies – Baton Rouge, La.

Jared Biddy – Sr. – Baseball – 3.50 – General Studies – Iowa Park, Texas

Flory Bierma – Fr. – Tennis – 4.00 – Undecided – Kapelle, The Netherlands

Hannah Blackford – Fr. – Softball – 3.81 – Finance – Des Moines, Iowa

Madisen Blackford – So. – Softball – 3.20 – Accounting – Des Moines, Iowa

Patrick Bossetta – So. – Men’s Basketball – 3.50 – Business Administration – Folsom, La.

Brennan Bourgeois – Jr. – Softball – 3.75 – Criminal Justice – Harvey, La.

Jaslyn Bowman – Sr. – Women’s Track and Field – 4.00 – General Studies – Baton Rouge, La.

Corbin Bozosi – Jr. – Baseball – 4.00 – Finance – Keller, Texas

Ashailee Brailey – Sr. – Women’s Basketball – 4.00 – General Studies – Abbeville, La.

Kajon Brown – Sr. – Men’s Basketball – 3.00 – General Studies – Harvey, La.

Lauren Bush – So. – Women’s Basketball – 3.80 – Finance – New Orleans, La.

Morgan Carrier – So. – Women’s Basketball – 3.07 – Communication – New Iberia, La.

Gerald Coleman – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.60 – Sport Management – New Orleans, La.

Kia Coleman – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.40 – General Studies – St. Francisville, La.

Garrett Cook – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Undecided – Montgomery, Ala.

Kelsie Cooley – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.81 – Integrated Biology – Lake Charles, La.

Anthony Cordero – So. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.38 – Engineering Technology – El Paso, Texas

Katya Cornejo – So. – Tennis – 4.00 – Engineering Technology – Aguascalientes, Mexico

Adam Cortez – So. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Communication – El Paso, Texas

Jebbari Cumberbatch – Sr. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – General Studies – Christ Church, Bahamas

Sophie Daigle – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.25 – Fitness & Human Performance – Donaldsonville, La.

Ashley Davis – Jr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.00 – Criminal Justice – Watson, La.

Pape Diop – So. – Men’s Basketball – 3.20 – General Studies – Ziguinchor, Senegal

Bernadette Dornieden – Fr. – Tennis – 3.75 – Integrated Biology – Gottingen, Germany

Mima Doucet – Jr. – Softball – 3.81 – Integrated Biology – Lafayette, La.

Charliee Dugas – Jr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.20 – Social Work – Rayne, La.

Parker Edwards – Fr. – Men’s Basketball – 3.81 – Management – Mandeville, La.

William Edwards – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.00 – Exercise Science – West Bay, Cayman Islands

Joris Etlin – Sr. – Golf – 4.00 – Finance – Frejus, France

Nick Flesher – Jr. – Baseball – 3.40 – General Studies – Boise, Idaho

Kyle Flettrich – Jr. – Baseball – 3.40 – Management – Belle Chasse, La.

Corey Gaconi – Sr. – Baseball – 4.00 – Marketing – Metairie, La.

Grant Glorioso – Fr. – Golf – 3.50 – Finance – New Orleans, La.

Kade Granier – Gr. – Baseball – 3.33 – MBA – Destrehan, La.

Cody Grosse – Sr. – Baseball – 3.50 – General Studies – Plainfield, Ill.

Sophie Hannabas – Fr. – Softball – 3.44 – Management – Mansfield, Texas

Lill-Ann Hochkeppler – Jr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.05 – Psychology – Kargow, Germany

Noah Hughes – Jr. – Baseball – 3.00 – Finance – Ridgeland, Miss.

Lindsey Hutcheson – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.46 – Molecular Biology – Bossier City, La.

Putri Insani – Fr. – Tennis – 3.60 – Accounting – Jakarta, Indonesia

Martavius James – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.17 – Business Administration – Franklinton, La.

Eli Johnson – Jr. – Baseball – 3.60 – General Studies – Chehalis, Wash.

Trey Jolly – Sr. – Baseball – 4.00 – General Studies – New Albany, Miss.

Aminat Jubril – Jr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.06 – General Studies – Lagos, Nigeria

Kristofer Kerr – So. – Golf – 3.38 – Sport Management – Loranger, La.

Riccardo Klotz – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.57 – Psychology – Scharnitz, Austria

Mason Knopp – Sr. – Baseball – 3.50 – General Studies – Fort Scott, Kan.

Carlisle Koestler – Sr. – Baseball – 3.00 – General Studies – Vicksburg, Miss.

Logan Kuehn – So. – Golf – 3.00 – Management – Lake Charles, La.

Miller Maestri – So. – Golf – 3.00 – General Studies – Baton Rouge, La.

Connor Manola – Fr. – Baseball – 3.88 – Exercise Science – Port Allen, La.

Caroline Manzer – Fr. – Softball – 3.38 – Nursing – Alexandria, La.

Ali McCoy – Jr. – Softball – 3.07 – Exercise Science – Maurepas, La.

Alley McDonald – Jr. – Softball – 3.60 – Fitness & Human Performance – Whitehouse, Tenn.

Sydney Mcslarrow – Jr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.60 – Integrated Biology – Haskell, Okla.

Chris Mejia – So. – Men’s Basketball – 3.62 – Sport Management – Hialeah Gardens, Fla.

Ceci Mercier – Gr. – Tennis – 4.00 – MBA – Montevideo, Uruguay

William Meyers – Jr. – Golf – 3.60 – Marketing – Baton Rouge, La.

Himani Mor – Jr. – Tennis – 4.00 – General Studies – Sonipat, Haryana, India

Thomas Nedow – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.38 – Athletic Training – Brockville, Ontario, Canada

Milica Ozegovic – Sr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.83 – Business Administration – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jamira Patterson – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.60 – General Studies – Killeen, Texas

Lydia Pevey – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.29 – Exercise Science – Ponchatoula, La.

Nathan Pilutti – Sr. – Baseball – 3.00 – General Studies – Destrehan, La.

Nick Ray – Fr. – Baseball – 3.23 – Engineering Technology – Jefferson, La.

Kevin Reichart – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Management – Leesports, Pa.

Raychelle Riley – Fr. – Women’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Communication – Denham Springs, La.

Sydney Rivers – Fr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.63 – Nursing – Loranger, La.

Payton Robinson – Sr. – Baseball – 3.26 – General Studies – Mobile, Ala.

Anna Rodenberg – So. – Softball – 3.00 – Exercise Science – Thibodaux, La.

D.J. Ruffin – Sr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.25 – Criminal Justice – Gautier, Miss.

Scottie Sanders – Sr. – Baseball – 4.00 – Integrated Biology – Thibodaux, La.

Kyle Schimpf – Sr. – Baseball – 4.00 – General Studies – Covington, La.

Justin Simanek – Jr. – Baseball – 3.00 – General Studies – Kent, Wash.

Austin Simoneaux – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.00 – Business Administration – Gonzales, La.

Rebecca Skains – Sr. – Softball – 3.73 – Integrated Biology – Calhoun, La.

Bailey Smith – Sr. – Golf – 3.00 – Criminal Justice – Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Bobbi Smith – Jr. – Softball – 3.40 – Marketing – Choudrant, La.

Clarissa Smith – Sr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.67 – Chemistry – Holden, La.

Bryce Steckler – Sr. – Baseball – 3.00 – General Studies – Redmond, Wash.

Alexis Stein – Sr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.06 – General Studies – Baldwin City, Kan.

Celica Sterling – Jr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.00 – General Studies – Baton Rouge, La.

Donovan Storr – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.00 – Sociology – Andros, Bahamas

Katherine Strahan – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.36 – Psychology – Slidell, La.

Matthew Strange – Fr. – Men’s Basketball – 3.00 – Business Administration – The Woodlands, Texas

Tara Stuntz – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.06 – Exercise Science – Prairieville, La.

Bryce Tassin – Jr. – Baseball – 3.75 – Accounting – Walker, La.

Rhomyia Tate – Sr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.50 – General Studies – Ponchatoula, La.

Justin Taylor – Jr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.00 – Management – Roswell, Ga.

Treshanna Taylor – Gr. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.67 – Master’s-Teaching – Jamaica, N.Y.

Yasmine Taylor – Jr. – Tennis – 3.13 – Health Education & Promotion – Zachary, La.

Logan Thibodeaux – So. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Management – Donaldsonville, La.

Niall Thomas – Sr. – Men’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Management – Champs Fleurs, Trinidad

Grant Upton – Fr. – Baseball – 3.40 – Finance – Baton Rouge, La.

Matthew Vanamburg – Fr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.35 – Sport Management – Destrehan, La.

Grace Walford – Jr. – Women’s Track and Field – 4.00 – Elementary Education – Lincoln, Kan.

Jacquelyn Walker – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.33 – Fitness & Human Performance – Jefferson City, Mo.

Will Warren – So. – Baseball – 3.44 – Exercise Science – Brandon, Miss.

Madison Watson – So. – Softball – 3.75 – Early Childhood Education – Reserve, La.

Lorraine Weiskopf – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.83 – Communication – Covington, La.

D’Angelo West – Sr. – Men’s Basketball – 3.00 – General Studies – Jackson, Miss.

Adrian Williams – Sr. – Men’s Track and Field – 3.40 – General Studies – Butlers Village, St. Kitts/Nevis

Kyla Williams – Sr. – Women’s Basketball – 3.83 – Fitness & Human Performance – New Orleans, La.

Connor Wilson – Jr. – Golf – 3.00 – Management – Baton Rouge, La.

Charlotte Wissing – So. – Women’s Track and Field – 3.17 – Marketing – Emsdetter, Germany

Tanner Wright – Jr. – Softball – 4.00 – Marketing – Lake Charles, La.

Ximena Yanez – So. – Tennis – 4.00 – Integrated Biology – Queretaro, Mexico

Zane Zeppuhar – Fr. – Baseball – 3.06 – Business Administration – Gonzales, La.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.