Pelicans add talented trio in first round of the NBA draft

The Pelicans are going young, and talented.

New Orleans made three picks in the first 17 selections in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The Pelicans selected Zion Williamson, first, and Texas center Jaxson Hayes with the 8th pick in the draft.

New Orleans traded with Atlanta. The Pelicans sent the 4th pick in the draft, the contract of Solomon Hill, a second round pick this year, and a future second round pick to the Hawks.

New Orleans received the 8th, 17th, and 35th picks from Atlanta.

Zion Williamson was the presumed number one pick, but he was still emotional when his name was announced. He spoke to local media after the selection.

With the 17th pick, New Orleans chose Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Virginia Tech, a 6-5 shooting guard. Williams turns 21 September 2nd. He may be one of the older players on the Pelicans revamped roster.