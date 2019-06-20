× Mark Hamill wants Carrie Fisher to take spot of Trump’s Hollywood star

West Hollywood officials want to remove President Donald Trump’s star, and Mark Hamill knows who should replace it: his late “Star Wars” co-star Carrie Fisher.

In a tweet Wednesday morning addressing the West Hollywood City Council’s decision to approve a proposal calling for the removal of President Trump’s star, Hamill wrote, “Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him…) #AStarForCarrie.”

Fans quickly joined in on the hashtag on Twitter, with many expressing Hamill’s call to give the President’s star to the late actress.

Trump’s star has been repeatedly vandalized since his entry into national politics. Last September, it was covered by wooden bars affixed with industrial, double-sided tape, to look like a prison. Before that, it was smashed with a sledgehammer.

The resolution to request the removal of Trump’s star was unanimously voted on by the West Hollywood City Council last August, but the vote was mainly symbolic, as the city has no legal jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame.

Celebrities who work in the fields of recording, radio, television, film, or live performance can be nominated for a star on the Walk of Fame and the honorees are then chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. According to the Walk of Fame website, the stars cost $50,000 for promotion and upkeep, typically sponsored by the celebrity’s nominator like a studio or recording company.

Oh, and as for Fisher? Her fans will have to wait a few more years.

Hamill and Fisher, along with Harrison Ford as Han Solo, starred in the original trilogy of Star Wars movies together as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively.