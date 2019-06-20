× Heat Advisory in effect Thursday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until 6:00 PM on Thursday evening. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to dangerous conditions through the day with heat index values over 105.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 92-94 across the area. Dewpoints will remain in the mid 70s which is very muggy. Overall a very hot day is expected. Most of the area has not dealt with heat index values above 105 so far this season which makes the heat more dangerous as your body tries to adjust.

The best thing to do is stay inside during the afternoon hours. However if you do have to be outside remember to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Avoid consuming large amounts of alcohol in the heat.

Also remember to check the car upon exiting to ensure you do not leave pets or kids trapped inside.

Hot weather will continue with minimal rain chances through the weekend.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.