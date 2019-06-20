Pick collectors: Pelicans deal 4th pick to Atlanta, get 8 and 17 in return

Posted 5:45 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, June 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts of Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason NBA game on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans now have three first round picks.

A league source confirms that New Orleans sent the fourth pick in the draft to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks also received swingman Solomon Hill,  a second round pick (#57 overall), and a future second round pick.

New Orleans gets two of Atlanta’s first round picks, number 8 and number 17 overall, and a second round pick (#35 overall).

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Pelicans now have five selections of the 60 picks in Thursday night’s draft.

Those picks are 1,8, and 17 in the first round, and 35 and 39 in the second round.

The Pelicans also unload Hill’s bloated contract. He is due $12.758 million this season, according to the website spotrac.com.

The Pelicans will now have additional cash to pursue a veteran free agent.

Stay with Robert O’Shields @bobby0504 and Ed Daniels @wgnosports for more on the NBA draft Thursday night from Brooklyn.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.