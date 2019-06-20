× Pick collectors: Pelicans deal 4th pick to Atlanta, get 8 and 17 in return

The New Orleans Pelicans now have three first round picks.

A league source confirms that New Orleans sent the fourth pick in the draft to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks also received swingman Solomon Hill, a second round pick (#57 overall), and a future second round pick.

New Orleans gets two of Atlanta’s first round picks, number 8 and number 17 overall, and a second round pick (#35 overall).

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Pelicans now have five selections of the 60 picks in Thursday night’s draft.

Those picks are 1,8, and 17 in the first round, and 35 and 39 in the second round.

The Pelicans also unload Hill’s bloated contract. He is due $12.758 million this season, according to the website spotrac.com.

The Pelicans will now have additional cash to pursue a veteran free agent.

