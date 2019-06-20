DA to seek death penalty for man accused of killing 4 in brutal Terrytown hammer attack

GRETNA – The man accused of murdering four people in a brutal hammer attack in Terrytown earlier this year will face the death penalty.

A grand jury has indicted 33-year-old Terrance L. Leonard on four counts of first-degree murder for the March 6 incident.

“After consulting with my staff and receiving input from the victims’ families, I have decided that my office will seek the death penalty,” Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick said.

The attack left Leonard’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece dead.

Riley’s 12-year-old daughter survived the attack.