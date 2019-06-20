Ages 16, 18, 19 and 20 – all facing possible lifetime prison sentences

NEW ORLEANS – On June 20, four New Orleans youth were formally indicted for their part in a murderous conspiracy that left a teenage girl dead and four people injured within an 11-day span.

The indictment charges 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton, 19-year-old Corey Harris, and 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson, with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

All but Richardson also are charged with the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Tyneisha Muse.

Muse was fatally shot in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street in the St. Claude neighborhood on March 29, 2019.

If convicted of murdering Muse, Augillard, Blanton and Harris would face mandatory lifetime prison sentences.

The eight-count indictment included these additional charges:

Harris, also known as “Shoota,” and Richardson, also known as “Dooda,” are charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of an 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue in Gentilly on March 18, 2019

Harris is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the March 18 incident, and with illegally possessing a stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee between March 18-29, 2019

Harris and Richardson are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, a 17-year-old shot at a Little Woods gas station in New Orleans East on March 22, 2019

Harris, Augillard (also known as “J4” and “4 Shots”) and Blanton (also known as “10) are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, an 18-year-old shot in the back during the attack that left Muse dead on March 29, 2019.

Additional defendants and charges have been added to the indictment as part of a continuing investigation into crimes for which Harris initially was accused.