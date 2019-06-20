1 dead after triple shooting in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON - One man is dead and two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a triple shooting in the Shrewsbury neighborhood last night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South Causeway around 9:30 p.m. on June 19, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two other shooting victims were brought to area hospitals for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time, according to the JPSO.

Investigators have yet to name a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

