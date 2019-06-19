× Zion: “simple guy,” but says he wants MVP and championships

Thursday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will make Duke freshman Zion Williamson the first pick in the NBA draft.

Williamson, and other top draft prospects, met with reporters Wednesday, at a downtown New York City hotel.

Williamson said he did not have a favorite NBA team growing up, but is thrilled to be part of the NBA. He said when he visited New Orleans, fans high fived him, and welcomed him.

Williamson has lofty goals.

WIlliamson said contrary to reports, he did not each chicken tenders at a local New Orleans restaurant. "I ate fried shrimp," said Zion.

He said his 5 year old brother at the chicken tenders.

The draft is at the Barclay's center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans also currently have the fourth pick in the draft, acquired in the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

New Orleans also has two selections in the second round.

The Pelicans do not have a player they drafted, on their current roster. The last night New Orleans had two first round picks, the Hornets drafted Anthony Davis 1st, and Austin Rivers 10th, in the 2012 NBA draft.

Stayed tune to WGNO for live reports from the NBA draft Wednesday and Thursday.