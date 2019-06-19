Test Kitchen Taylor: Key Lime Pie Popsicles!

Posted 3:58 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, June 19, 2019

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A frozen summer treat to cool off with? Test Kitchen Taylor has just the one.

Chocolate-Dipped Key Lime Pie Pops
1 frozen 9-inch Key lime pie
2 pounds melting chocolate

Cut the pie into small pieces and slide popsicles sticks into each.
Melt the chocolate.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Dip each pop into chocolate and top with your favorite topping! (we used lime zest and salt)

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

 

