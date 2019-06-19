Test Kitchen Taylor: Key Lime Pie Popsicles!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A frozen summer treat to cool off with? Test Kitchen Taylor has just the one.

Chocolate-Dipped Key Lime Pie Pops

1 frozen 9-inch Key lime pie

2 pounds melting chocolate

Cut the pie into small pieces and slide popsicles sticks into each.

Melt the chocolate.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Dip each pop into chocolate and top with your favorite topping! (we used lime zest and salt)

