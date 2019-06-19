× Sweet treats for your feet! Cafe Du Monde ‘beignet’ sneakers

NEW ORLEANS– Local French Quarter shoe business, Sneaker Politics have made some pretty sweet shoes! They are Cafe Du Monde inspired beignet “Saucony Shadow 5000 Beignet/Powdered Sugar” sneakers.

Sneaker Politics teamed up with the popular beignet shop, Cafe Du Monde to create these one-of-a-kind sneakers that are $120, and available in men sizes between 4-14. These sneakers look like beignets with tan coloring and white to represent the powdered sugar. They also have the iconic green an white coloring of the world-famous Cafe Du Monde awnings on them too.

Blaine McGowan is a product designer with Sneaker Politics and created the shoe with Saucony and Cafe Du Monde.

The shoes will be available at a special launch party for the sneakers on Saturday June 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Lines are expected to begin forming around 9:00 a.m. so get there early. Cafe Du Monde will be on-hand to give out beignets and Cafe Au Lait to the guests at this launch party.

This special sneaker will be limited to 157 pairs to pay tribute to the 157 years that Cafe Du Monde has been open. All pairs will be released only in New Orleans to the first 157 people in line. Politcs is located at 216 Chartres Street, and that’s where the launch party will be held.

