New law makes stealing packages a felony in Texas

TEXAS – Someone caught stealing mail in Texas could wind up with a felony charge, thanks to new legislation.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 37, which goes into effect Sept. 1 and defines mail as “a letter, postal card, package, bag or other sealed article.”

 

The number of victims will determine whether or not the theft qualifies as a felony – less than 10 addresses is a misdemeanor, 10-30 a state jail felony and over 30 a third degree felony.

Upgraded charges are applicable in cases involving identity theft or the targeting of disabled or elderly residents.

KVII reports that mail thieves convicted of a felony could be sentenced to between 180 days and 10 years, along with a possible fine of more than $4,000.

 

