Love it, Like it, Hate it: Gluten-Free Flour

Gluten-free flours can be a great addition to any kitchen, even if you don’t have a specific need to follow a gluten-free diet. Many gluten-free flours are lower in carbs, higher in protein, fiber, and heart-smart fats.

 

But if you’re switching out your all-purpose flour, make sure it’s really worth it, since some gluten-free flours really aren’t any better. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of gluten-free flours!

 

Tip: Add xanthan gum to enhance structure and texture of gluten-free baked goods, approximately ¼ teaspoon per cup of flour. Find more tips about baking with Gluten Free flours at All Day I Dream About Food

(Nutrition Facts are per ¼ cup)

Compare to whole wheat flour: 100 calories – 22 grams carbs – 3.5 grams fiber (18.5 net carbs) – 4 grams protein

                                                                                                        

LOVE IT!

Almond Flour

160 calories – 6 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber (3 grams net carbs) – 14 grams fat – 6 grams protein

 

Coconut Flour

120 calories – 16 grams carbs – 10 grams fiber (6 grams net carbs) – 4 grams fat – 4 grams protein

 

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Brown Rice Flour

140 calories – 31 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber (29 grams net carbs) – 1 gram fat – 3 grams protein

 

Quinoa Flour

110 calories – 18 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber (16 grams net carbs) – 1.5 grams fat – 4 grams protein

 

 

 

HATE IT!

 

White Rice Flour

150 calories – 32 grams carb – 1 gram fiber (31 grams net carbs) – 0.5 grams fat – 2 grams protein

 

Potato Flour | Potato Starch

160 calories- 36 grams carb – 2.7 grams fiber – 33.3 grams net carbs – 0.7 grams fat – 4 grams protein

 

Tapioca Flour | Tapioca Starch

100 calories – 26 grams carb – 0 fiber (26 grams net carbs) – 0 fat – 0 protein

 

 

